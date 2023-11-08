225551
Peachland  

Peachland will now charge residents to turn their water on and off

New fee to turn water on/off

The District of Peachland is adding a new fee for residents who wish to have their water turned on or off.

This includes an additional charge for after-hours callouts.

While the municipality's Water Rates Bylaw outlines fees to be charged, the district has never charged owners for the water turn on or turn off service.

However, a fee will now be collected due to the number of requests being made and the increasing cost of providing the service.

Residents will now be charged $75 each time the municipality is asked to turn on or turn off their water during regular office hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The service fee is $265 to either turn water on or off outside of normal business hours.

If turn off and on occurs within a three hour period, only one charge will be levied.

Property owners could face fines of $500 and the cost for any damage associated with unauthorized curb stop operation.

Except in an emergency, 24 hours notice is required for the service.

