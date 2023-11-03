RCMP seeking help in identifying person responsible for vehicle vandalism

Photo: Google Street View 4900 block of Trepanier Road

RCMP are renewing a call to the public for help identifying the person responsible for shooting up several commercial vehicles along Trepanier Road last month.

Police are asking anyone who may have been travelling on Trepanier Road on the evening of Oct. 16 between 7:30 and 8 p.m. to contact RCMP.

Specifically, they are seeking information concerning a vehicle pulled over in the 4000 block of Trepanier Road and looking for dashcam footage of the area at the time indicated.

As part of their ongoing investigation, police say they are looking for reasons behind the incident.

Police at the time said five commercial vehicles, a tractor-truck and four dump trucks, were damaged were damaged by gunfire in the 4900 block of Trepanier Road.

Anyone with specific information is asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 of leave a tip at www.crimestoppers.net.