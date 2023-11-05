Peachland organizations can now apply for 2024 civic grants

Photo: Contributed

Local non-profit groups are now able to apply for 2024 civic grants in the District of Peachland.

The municipality's grant program is designed to "assist residents in organizing themselves around community issues and projects" by providing grants up to $1,000.

Grants are handed out on a yearly basis and must be applied for each year.

Application may be submitted by organizations which adhere to the following:

Has been in operation no less than 6 months in the District of Peachland.

Is based in Peachland.

Has membership from within the District of Peachland or surrounding areas.

Has the majority of its members as voting members.

Is in good standing with its licensing authority.

Has made, at a minimum, an application to the Central Okanagan Foundation, and has received a written response from the COF, or any other granting organization.

The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24.

Each application will be considered by council during 2024 budget deliberations.

Click here to find application forms.

Completed forms should be emailed to [email protected].