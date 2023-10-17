Police hold traffic safety blitz on Okanagan Connector as winter looms

Photo: Colin Dacre Highway 97C just outside Peachland.

Police say they inspected 400 vehicles during a traffic safety blitz last week on the Okanagan Connector.

West Kelowna RCMP and BC Highway Patrol stopped the vehicles during a four-hour period from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 10.

Sixteen personal vehicles were turned away for having insufficient tire tread or not using winter-approved tires or chains.

Additionally, one commercial driver received a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition, four commercial vehicles were taken out of service due to alcohol and drug violations and six commercial vehicles were cited for violations and turnarounds, which included inadequate tire treads and travelling without winter tires and chains.

During the blitz, officers also attended two local elementary school zones, resulting in five tickets for speeding in a school zone, along with nine warnings including seat belt violations.

"This marks the third consecutive year and I am astonished how many individuals fail to adhere to these simple rules that are in place to ensure the safety of everyone on our roadways,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera for the Kelowna Regional RCMP.

Winter tires or chains are required on most routes in British Columbia from October 1 to April 30. For select highways not located through mountain passes and/or high snowfall areas, tire and chain requirements end March 31.

Winter tires must display a mountain peak with a snowflake and/or the letters "M" and "S" (Mud and Snow). A legal winter tire (on a standard passenger vehicle or a four-wheel/all-wheel vehicle) must also have at least 3.5 mm of tread depth.