Blown tire to blame for crash that sent truck plunging into Okanagan Lake

Photo: Google Maps A pickup truck landed in Okanagan Lake south of Peachland Wednesday evening after it blew a tire and then crashed into another vehicle.

A crash that started with a blown tire could have ended a lot worse that it did.

No one was seriously injured when a pickup truck smashed into another vehicle and plunged into Okanagan Lake Wednesday evening. The crash happened south of Peachland near Antlers Beach around 6:30 p.m.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, a tire blew on a black Dodge pickup travelling westbound on Highway 97, causing the driver to lose control and veer into oncoming traffic, striking an eastbound GMC Yukon.

The truck then landed upright in Okanagan Lake. Luckily, the person behind the wheel was able to free himself and get out of the vehicle by breaking the driver’s side window.

Peachland fire chief Dennis Craig said there were seven people in the Yukon.

“This collision could have resulted in multiple injuries or even death, but fortunately no one was injured” stated Const. Mike Della-Paolera media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Anyone who witnessed the crash who hasn’t spoken with police, or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-2880 and reference file number 2023-61004.