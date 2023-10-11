Vehicle crashes into Okanagan Lake south of Peachland

Photo: Google Maps A vehicle ended up in Okanagan Lake after a two car collision near Antlers Beach Wednesday evening.

Emergency services, including Peachland Fire & Rescue Services responded to a two vehicle collision at 6:25 p.m. along Highway 97 near the Dragon Lotus restaurant, just north of Antlers Beach.

Fire chief Dennis Craig says one vehicle, with one occupant inside, ended up in the lake. The driver got out safely. Seven people were in the other vehicle involved. There is no word on the extent of injuries.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing bright lights being shone into the water as first responders made sure no one was trapped in the water.

The scene was expected to be cleared before 9 p.m.