Peachland trying to land $30K fire department grant

Photo: Pat Bulmer

Peachland will try for a third time to land a $30,000 grant for its fire department from the Union of BC Municipalities.

The money would be used for training and personal protective equipment, council heard on Tuesday.

Applications in 2020 and 2022 were turned down because the fund was “over-subscribed,” council was told.

Fire Chief Dennis Craig said this year’s application will stress training more because that’s apparently what UBCM likes to hear.

“We actually are tagging in a little bit of training to try to make our application a little more palatable to UBCM. They do like the training aspect,” he said.

Councillors supported the application and said the fund needs to be boosted if it is constantly oversubscribed.

“It is disappointing to hear from the province that it’s always oversubscribed,” said Coun. David Collins. “You think they’d set aside enough funds that everyone gets their needs met because the equipment is really needed. It shouldn’t be something that ever gets oversubscribed.”