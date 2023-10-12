Safety upgrades coming to dangerous Peachland highway intersection

Photo: Apple Maps

A problem intersection in Peachland will get an upgrade.

The province has agreed to improve the intersection at Renfrew Road and Highway 97, Mayor Patrick Van Minsel announced at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The intersection is one of top two on the municipality’s priority list – the other is at Highway 97 and Trepanier Bench Road.

“They will install … safety improvements, including a protective concrete island, a flashing warning light and LED intersection lighting,” said Van Minsel.

Work will begin this month.

Peachland will be billed $100,000, which will come from funding supplied by a developer, the mayor said.

Developments recently approved on the rural road include a 71-unit subdivision at the other end of the street near Hardy Falls.