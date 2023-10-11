Peachland council gridlocked over seasonal RV camping on empty lot

Photo: Apple Maps 4124 Beach Ave., Peachland

A missing councillor is needed back at the Peachland council table to settle a dispute over whether landowners can camp on their own property.

Victor and Sheila MacDonald of Langley asked council on Tuesday for a temporary use permit that would allow them continue residing in their RV during certain periods in the summer on empty lot they own at 4124 Beach Ave.

What they’re doing isn’t allowed under zoning bylaws, but the MacDonalds, who have owned the property since 1988, said they received permission to reside in their RV in perpetuity from former mayor George Waldo.

Council was evenly divided between those who wanted to keep a promise to MacDonalds and those who said the law needs to be upheld.

A motion to deny awarding the permit failed in a tie vote. A second motion to award an occupancy permit for three years with a number of strict conditions also was rejected.

The issue was put over to the next meeting when Coun. Rick Ingram is expected to be back in his chair and may be able to cast the tie-breaking vote.

Waldo, who died in 2018, had no authority to issue such an approval, said Coun. David Collins.

“Mayor Waldo back in the day did not act with the authority of council. He had no authority to contravene a zoning bylaw. He unilaterally gave the owners permission to camp with their RV on a vacant lot.”

Former town staffers confirmed verbal approval had been given, but the municipality has no written record saying that, administrator Joe Creron told council.

“There are no elements of a binding contract that binds the district,” said Collins.

The owners say they have no intention of building on the property, which is surrounded by single-family homes.

A complaint this summer triggered an investigation, but it didn’t come from the neighbours, who support the MacDonalds, said Coun. Keith Thom, who was their most passionate supporter on Tuesday.

“Many years ago, a verbal agreement was considered a contract,” he said. “To now, many years later, tell this couple that they can no longer continue to use their property in this manner is a matter of integrity.”

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel said council needs to obey the law.

“This is a topic we’ve inherited from our predecessors and they did not follow the rules,” he said.

Coun. Alena Glasman said she was torn on the issue, but worried about setting a precedent.

Coun. Randey Brophy thought the case was unusual enough that no precedent would apply. “It’s not the biggest and most pressing problem in Peachland,” he said.

“We do sometimes allow some silly things to happen,” said Coun. Terry Condon, who called on council to “find some accommodation.”

“What’s amazing is how long this has gone on for before finally receiving a complaint, likely because the MacDonalds are such nice people,” said Collins.