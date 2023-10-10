Woman warning pet owners after her dog was attacked by coyotes

Photo: Mary Mullin Hank the dog recovering from his injuries.

A Peachland woman was taking her dog to get his stitches removed on Tuesday, about 10 days after he was attacked by coyotes.

Mary Milne says her husband and son were walking their seven-year-old heeler-cross Hank along with their other smaller dogs around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 at the abandoned golf course at the end of Somerset Avenue. She says Hank was acting strangely and trying to corral the smaller dogs, and then he saw a coyote, and chased after it.

“Hank’s usually super good if we see animals. Usually the second we call him he stops, but I think because the little dogs were there this time that he went bananas,” says Milne.

He ended up fighting with the coyote and following it into the trees, where other members of the pack joined in. Her husband and son had a tough time getting the coyotes to back off before they could whisk Hank to safety.

She says his tummy was partially ripped open and he needed a lot of stitches.

“The vet said that there’s so many more bites and attacks and near misses with the coyotes because of the fires pushing them all down. We even had a bear in our yard this morning,” she adds.

Milne posted pictures of Hank after the mauling on the Peachland Neighbours Facebook group to warn other pet owners to be careful in the area. She calls him a hero for rescuing his smaller dogs friends.

According to WildSafe BC, the BC Conservation Officer Service receives approximately 1,100 reports regarding coyotes every year. Most encounters are in the Lower Mainland or Central Okanagan, and tend to increase during mating season, in the early spring.

WildSafe says all coyote encounters that are aggressive in nature or show a lack of fear of people and pets should be reported to the BC COS at 1-877-952-7277.