Peachland staff divided over request to remain living in RV in a Peachland neighbourhood

Photo: Google Street View View of property

The owners of a Beach Avenue property in Peachland want to continue living in their RV contrary to municipal bylaws.

And city staff are at odds over whether council should approve a three-year temporary use permit.

The owners, Victor and Sheila MacDonald were given permission to live in the RV on the property contrary to land use bylaws two decades ago by then mayor George Waldo and two former district staff.

Despite it be contrary to bylaws, the district did not receive a complaint until this year.

In a report for next Tuesday's council meeting, planning staff recommend denying the TUP application saying it could lead to more applications to permit "campground uses" in established neighbourhoods, "which may also impact the visual appeal and character of neighbourhoods."

Staff indicate it receives eight to 10 complaints a year related to RV occupancy on both private and public lands.

While planning staff recommend no, district CAO Joe Creron took the unusual step of including his comments favouring the application within the same report.

Creron says a former staff member did confirm the district had granted the property owners permission to place the RV on the site.

In supporting the TUP application, Creron noted only one complaint he was aware of had been made over the years and the property is serviced with both water and sewer.

Staff in its dissenting recommendation noting the zoning bylaws restricting occupancy of an RV in the municipality, say it exists to protect property owners and the community as a whole.

"Occupancy of an RV outside of a campground is currently, and has historically, been a zoning violation," staff concluded.

"Circumstances are not unique as to warrant a TUP for occupancy on this site and negative impacts may affect not only surrounding properties but the entire character of the beachfront and overall Peachland community."

They suggest the owners build and occupy a detached, single-family home on the property or sell it.

If council approves the application, the couple would only be allowed to occupy an RV on the property for two week intervals between May 1 and Sept. 30.