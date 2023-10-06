Crash slowing Highway 97 near Okanagan Connector interchange

Photo: Contributed

A multi vehicle crash has slowed southbound traffic on Highway 97 just south of the Highway 97C interchange.

A witness at the scene tells Castanet at least three cars were involved in the crash, with a white Jeep appearing to have collided with the driver's side of a silver GMC truck.

Pieces of vehicle can be seen scattered across the road as people involved in the collision were assessing the situation. According to the witness, an ambulance has reached the scene and a third damaged vehicle has been pulled off to the side of the road.

It is unknown at this time if any injuries have occurred.

Drivers in the area should expect delays. DriveBC shows traffic backing up at the crash scene.