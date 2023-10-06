Crash closes Highway 97 south near Okanagan Connector interchange

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.

Const. James Ward of the BC Highway Patrol says they are investigating a “serious injury collision” on Highway 97 south of the Okanagan Connector interchange.

Southbound traffic is being directed off the highway using Highway 97C and Trepanier Bench Road to allow the collision reconstructionists to work.

Ward predicted investigators will need another hour before clearing the scene.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

UPDATE 3:25 p.m.

The highway remains closed to southbound traffic at the crash site.

Drivers are being directed around the crash using Trepanier Bench Road and the Okanagan Connector.

One lane of northbound traffic is getting by.

UPDATE 12:50 p.m.

Drivers say traffic on Highway 97 is now fully closed at a crash north of Peachland.

Motorists are being directed up the Okanagan Connecter and down Trepanier Bench Road, around the crash scene just south of the interchange.

DriveBC webcams show no traffic moving through the area in either direction. DriveBC, however, has no mention of the closure on its website.

ORIGINAL 11 a.m.

A multi vehicle crash has slowed southbound traffic on Highway 97 just south of the Highway 97C interchange.

A witness at the scene tells Castanet at least three cars were involved in the crash, with a white Jeep appearing to have collided with the driver's side of a silver GMC truck.

Pieces of vehicle can be seen scattered across the road as people involved in the collision were assessing the situation. According to the witness, an ambulance has reached the scene and a third damaged vehicle has been pulled off to the side of the road.

It is unknown at this time if any injuries have occurred.

Drivers in the area should expect delays. DriveBC shows traffic backing up at the crash scene.