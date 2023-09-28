Rates for heavy water users may rise in Peachland

Photo: District of Peachland Peachland water treatment plant

Heavy water users in Peachland may soon pay more.

A review of the municipality’s water rates, presented to council on Tuesday, found that Peachland has a much higher threshold for water use before higher rates kick in, compared to other local districts.

Peachland’s higher tier of water rates kicks in a 400 cubic metres per quarter. Other local municipalities and water districts start charging higher rates at 60-100 cubic meters.

Peachland’s base water rate of $101 per quarter is lower than West Kelowna, Summerland, Lake Country and Glenmore Ellison and just over $2 higher than Kelowna, the comparison showed.

Finance director Gary Filafilo told councillors a bylaw that sets the second-tier consumption rate at 100 cubic metres may be submitted to council in 2024, but councillors said they needed time to process the information they’d just received.

It was agreed the issue would be discussed again in budget talks later this year.

The rates and the high threshold were set when Peachland’s new water treatment plant started up in 2021. It was agreed then to review rates in a couple of years.

“The consumption threshold of 400 cubic metres does not promote a reduction in water usage,” Filafilo told council.

Information provided by the Okanagan Basin Water Board shows the average Okanagan household uses one cubic metre of water per day, he added.

Filafilo’s comparison showed a Peachland home using 400 cubic metres of water per quarter would pay $236, compared to $322 in West Kelowna, $623 in Summerland, $344 in Lake Country, $557 in Kelowna and $429 in Glenmore-Ellison.

Responding to a question from Mayor Patrick Van Minsel, the finance director said the water utility is being partially funded by reserves.

“It needs to be revenue neutral,” said Van Minsel.