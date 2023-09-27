Blasting about to begin for new housing development on Peachland's Victoria Street

Photo: Cindy White

The District of Peachland is advising residents in the Lower Princeton/Victoria Street area to expected extra traffic and noise, including blasting, as construction begins on a new housing development.

Construction work is getting underway on a 10-lot single-family residential project on land at 5950 Victoria Street. That work will include site grading and remediation, road construction and service installation, rock hammering and rock blasting.

The district’s blasting bylaw requires the developer to have a qualified and registered blasting professional conduct and monitor the blasting activity. Neighbours within 100 metres of the blasting site should get prior written notice at least one day prior, and there will be a series of sound signals to warn of the impending explosions.

Area residents should use caution when travelling through the area and are reminded that the construction site is closed to the public. Construction is expected to continue until March, 2024, but is weather dependent.

Questions about the development or construction activity can be directed to Boston Earthworks care of Ricky Sekhon, Project Manager, at [email protected] or Gary Atwal, Site Superintendent, at [email protected].