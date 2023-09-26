Glen Lake no longer ‘wildfire of note’, last to be downgraded in Kamloops Fire Centre

Conditions continue to improve at the Glen Lake wildfire after last night's rain.

“Given the more favourable conditions and reduced fire activity, this wildfire will no longer be considered a Wildfire of Note,” said the BC Wildfire Service In an update Tuesday morning.

The fire was declared as being held on Monday. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations also rescinded evacuation alerts and downgraded evacuation order to alerts late yesterday, including lifting the alert for the District of Peachland. The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and District of Summerland has also lifted their evacuation alerts.

The fire is listed at 1,116 hectares. It was discovered on Sept. 16 and is believed to be human caused.

The Munro Lake FSR remains closed from both ends as fire suppression operations are still ongoing. BCWS says nearby communities may also see smoke rising from within the perimeter of the fire over the coming days and weeks.

“This is common with large wildfires and will continue until significant rainfall or snowfall,” notes BCWS.

Glen Lake was the last fire in the Kamloops Fire Centre to be listed as a wildfire of note. All the remaining fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre are now either being held or under control after a fire season that saw hundreds of properties damaged and destroyed.

There were 389 fires in the region this year, burning mor than 200,499 hectares. Provincewide, it was the worst fire season in recorded history for area burned at over 2.486 million hectares.