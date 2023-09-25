Wildfire near Peachland now being held, most evac alerts lifted

Photo: BCWS file photo

UPDATE:3:20 p.m.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded most evacuation alerts and orders for the Glen Lake wildfire.

Evacuation orders in the Glen Lake area at the origin point of the fire have now been downgraded to alerts.

Alerts that were in place for most of Peachland have now been lifted completely.

For more information, visit cordemergency.ca, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

UPDATE: 3:05 p.m.

The Glen Lake wildfire is now being held.

The BC Wildfire Service updated the status of the fire at 1:28 p.m. Monday, changing it from out of control to being held.

The fire was first discovered on Saturday, Sept. 16 and is believed to have been human caused.

It remains at 1,116 hectares in size.

ORIGINAL: 11 a.m.

The Glen Lake wildfire west of Peachland remains classified as out of control despite the recent rain.

In an update Monday morning, the BC Wildfire Service says poor visibility has grounded helicopters this morning, but it's hoped they will get back up if conditions improve. Crews are building two new helipads for safety and improved access.

On the ground, a unit crew in the northeast is directly attacking the fire to tie in containment from Billie Road to Finlay Creek. An additional unit crew is mopping up off the machine guard and going up to 100 feet into the burned area.

Crews are also working on the southeast flank, attacking the fire from the Munro Forest Service Road towards Eneas Lakes Park.

Munro Forest Service Road remains closed at both ends to allow for firefighting operations.

“Heavy equipment continues construction of machine guard on the south flank around Eneas Lakes Park from the west to connect with the line constructed by the unit crew, and towards Eneas Lakes from the east. Equipment will also finalize road network improvements,” said BCWS on Monday.

Structural protection specialists have started demobilizing structural protection in areas where it is no longer required, BCWS added.

The weather Monday is expected to be mainly cloudy with isolated showers throughout the day, continuing through the night.

The maximum temperature is forecast at 11 C with southwest winds of up to 25 km/hr, gusting 40 km/hr in the afternoon.

Evacuation alerts and orders remain in place. The fire has remained at 1,116 hectares for days now.