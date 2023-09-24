More rain fell on Glen Lake wildfire Saturday, helping firefighting efforts

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Glen Lake wildfire burning about six km west of Peachland.

More rain fell on the Glen Lake wildfire Saturday, helping with fire crews' suppression efforts.

In an update Sunday morning, the BC Wildfire Service says about six millimetres of rain fell over the fire Saturday, after 1.6 mm fell the night before.

No additional rain was recorded Saturday night, although cooler temperatures and higher humidity resulted in “good overnight recoveries,” the BCWS says.

The fire remains an estimated 1,116 hectares in size, burning out of control about six kilometres west of Peachland. Eight rural properties remain under an evacuation order, while most of Peachland continues to be under an evacuation alert.

Meanwhile, the nearby McDougall McDougall Creek wildfire is no longer classified as a "Wildfire of Note" by the BC Wildfire Service, after it was officially considered "held" last week and evacuation orders were lifted for all homes in the area. A fire is considered a Wildfire of Note if it is "especially visible or poses a threat to public safety."

There remains nine Wildfires of Note in the province, including the Glen Lake fire.

The BCWS says a unit crew is directly attacking the Glen Lake fire on its northeast corner, tying in containment from Billie Road to Finlay Creek. An additional unit crew is mopping up off the machine guard and extinguishing any hot spots.

At the southeast flank of the fire, crews are also directly attacking the fire from the Munro FSR towards Eneas Lakes Park.

A machine guard is under construction on the south flank of the fire. Helicopters continue to be used near there, with bucketing occurring at the edge of the fire near Eneas Lakes Park.

More showers are expected in the area through next week.