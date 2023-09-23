Weather conditions assist fire crews on Glen Lake wildfire

Photo: Jason Lehoux Photography The Glen Lake fire from the top of Princeton Avenue on Sept. 19.

A small amount of rain fell over the Glen Lake wildfire overnight, and more could be coming throughout the weekend.

The fire, burning about six kilometres west of Peachland, was sparked last weekend and has since grown to 1,116 hectares in size.

Overnight, 1.6 mm of rain was recorded near the fire. Along with cool overnight temperatures, these conditions have decreased fire behaviour.

Fire crews may be conducting some small-scale hand ignitions on the Glen Lake wildfire Saturday, while helicopters continue to drop water on the fire.

Eight properties remain under an evacuation order due to the fire, while most of Peachland remains under an evacuation alert.

In a Saturday morning update, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says no additional orders or alerts are expected to be needed, following the cool evening and possible scattered showers throughout the day.

Firefighters continue to work on the northeast and southeast flanks of the fire.

“Small scale hand ignitions may take place in the area between Finally Creek and Munro Lake FSR to remove unburnt fuel in an intentional way and tie into the existing machine guard,” the BC Wildfire Service says.

Plumes of smoke may be visible as a result.

There remains 61 firefighters assigned to the fire today, with 34 pieces of heavy equipment along with helicopter support.

Helicopters have been focusing their efforts on the southern flank of the fire, bucketing the edge of the fire near Eneas Lakes Park.