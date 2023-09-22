Glen Lake fire remains mapped at 1,116 hectares

Photo: Jason Lehoux Photography

Firefighters working on the Glen Lake wildfire west of Peachland should be met with similar conditions to those they encountered earlier in the week.

And while much needed rain is not in the forecast, cooler temperatures, higher humidity and light winds are expected to aid the firefighting effort.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Casda Thomas says 41 firefighters are working on the fire, many on the northeast flank.

"The fire has had multiple helicopters bucketing since Monday on the northeast side and bucketing operations will continue today," she said.

"Heavy equipment is working on establishing a guard along the north flank and to the east."

Crews and heavy equipment are also working hard on the southwest portion of the fire around Eneas Lake

Thomas says fire crews encountered Rank 1 and 2 fire activity Thursday and expect similar fire conditions today, depending on wind. BC ranks wildfires on a scale of one to six.

"We have heard from residents that winds can pick up in that area," Thomas said.

Earlier this week, Munro Road was closed due to firefighting operations. That road remains closed.

All evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect until further notice.