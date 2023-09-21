Glen Lake fire holding steady at 1,116 hectares, weather helping

Photo: Jason Lehoux Photography The Glen Lake fire from the top of Princeton Avenue at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Glen Lake wildfire fire continues to be mapped at 1,116.2 hectares and the BC Wildfire Service is working with Peachland Fire and Rescue to co-ordinate their response efforts on this incident with support from the Central Okanagan Regional District, Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District, and surrounding communities.

BCWS has been hitting the fire with multiple helicopters bucketing since Monday on the northeast side and bucketing operations will continue today, weather permitting.

"It's shorter days. So the nights are longer and cooler. And the days there's less drying time for the fuels. So it is beneficial to us.The next couple of days are supposed to be moderately warm, but then following that we are looking at a lot of precipitation which will be beneficial, of course," Lizotte says.

Heavy equipment is continuing to work on establishing a guard along the north flank and to the east. "The fire has not breached the guard, however, we continue to monitor the area to ensure there are no spot fires, or if there are, we detect them early," says BCWS fire information officer Evan Lizotte.

Structural protection specialists completed structural protection around homes Monday for the area of Glen Lake and will be setting up sprinklers in the Princeton neighbourhood in Peachland today as a precautionary measure.

"Small, planned hand ignition operations may be considered today on the northeast flank of the Glen Lake wildfire to tie into the existing guard. Hand ignitions are a routine firefighting tactic, and they only occur when conditions are suitable," Lizotte says.



The purpose of the planned ignition is to remove unburnt fuel in an intentional way to secure the control lines and achieve containment. Aerial resources assigned to this incident will be available to provide bucketing support as required. Smoke within the fire perimeter can hinder aerial support and Lizotte says if conditions improve one birddog aircraft and two tankers that assisted on the incident on Monday will be pressed back into service today.

Munro Road remains closed from both ends due to wildfire operations being conducted in the area.