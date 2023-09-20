219825
Peachland  

Peachland Lions Club fundraising with sale of landmark Christmas ornament

Lions ornament sale returns

The Peachland Lions Club is back with its annual Christmas ornament fundraiser.

For the past two years, the group has sold Christmas ornaments that feature local landmarks to help fundraise for community initiatives and events.

The first ornament featured the Peachland Schoolhouse while last year was the Peachland Museum.

This year’s ornament features the Ray Kondola Pier, which opened on Peachland’s waterfront in 2019.

The ornament comes with an insert that explains the history of the pier.

They are on sale for $20. Anyone interested can contact 780-655-6655 or [email protected]. More information is available here.

