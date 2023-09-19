Peachland fire crews are preparing in the event the Glen Lake fire reaches the municipality

Photo: BCWS Glen Lake wildfire from Sunday

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.

The Peachland Fire Department is preparing in case the Glen Lake wildfire enters the municipality.

Fire Chief Dennis Craig says structure protection crews will be in neighbourhoods over the next few days conducting planning and pre planning work.

"They are going to be in neighbourhoods and walking around properties to determine where the best spots are to lay lines, put up sprinklers and the types of water sources we have available," Craig told Castanet News.

"We are starting in the Upper Princeton Avenue area. We have two crews, one will take the south side and one the north side."

The work is very precautionary, but Craig says they want to get it done well in advance of the fire so it can be done methodically, and hope it's never needed.

"Mother Nature will dictate that."

The fire remains six to eight kilometres west of the municipal boundary, but Craig says just a few weeks ago, the McDougall Creek fire spotted across Okanagan Lake.

"Granted the weather then was very different than it is today but my big thing is we're not here to be complacent. We are here for our community and we want to make sure we're prepared for what Mother Nature throws at us next," he says.

Evacuation orders issued Sunday for a handful of properties on Glen Lake Forest Service Road remain in effect as do alerts issued late Monday afternoon encompassing much of the municipality.

"We understand that can produce a lot of stress but at the same time the purpose of doing that is to give the residents time to prepare. That's the important part.

"Wherever we can we try to avoid tactical evacuations, so this gives residents time to start talking as a family and coming up with a plan."

UPDATE 10:15 a.m.

It was a good night for firefighters tackling the Glen Lake wildfire burning west of Peachland.

As expected, cooler temperatures overnight quietened the fire and helped to slow its progress.

Similar gloomy and misty conditions this morning will again aid firefighting efforts.

"The weather looks like it will be favourable today. With this gloomy weather...people don't want to be outside but it's beneficial for us from a fire perspective," said BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Evan Lizotte.

"The cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity will definitely help the fire behaviour stay lower than it was yesterday."

Lizotte says firefighters expect to encounter rank two and three fire behaviour, low to moderately vigorous surface fire.

The fire remains mapped at 763 hectares in size with the leading edge now about six kilometres from the municipality.

The plan for the fire remains as it was on Monday, to hit the fire hard along the eastern edge.

He says structural protection in the Glen Lake area is now complete freeing up those firefighters as well.

Lizotte also says the winds are pushing toward the east, but the hope is those winds will shift toward the west later in the day.

Helicopters will continue bucketing throughout the day. Those helicopters are moving between the Glen Lake and McDougall Creek fires.

Ten pieces of heavy equipment are dedicated to the Glen Lake fire.

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

Firefighters working on the line of the Glen Lake wildfire hope cooler temperatures and calmer winds will aid in their efforts Tuesday.

The fire, still eight kilometres west of Peachland, grew significantly during the day Monday. BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Evan Lizotte says the fire is now mapped at 763 hectares.

Much of that growth came on the eastern flank of the fire.

"It's going to be pretty much the same," Lizotte told Castanet News late Monday evening when talking about the attack plan for Tuesday.

"We do have helicopters bucketing that eastern flank and we've put in a line of retardant which will assist in slowing it down."

With the cooler weather and calmer winds overnight Monday, Lizotte wasn't expecting much movement.

"(Tuesday) will have a little less warmth and a little less wind so we are hoping to make some headway with the bucketing.

More evacuation alerts were put in place Monday evening by the Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre, the District of Summerland and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

Evacuation alerts include most of Peachland excluding Peachland Beach Avenue neighbourhoods and the downtown area. Alerts in the RDOS region include parts of Faulder and the north end of Summerland's Garnet Valley.

An interactive map of evacuation zones from the RDOS is here. A map of RDCO evacuation zones is here.

This story will be updated with the latest on the fire throughout the day.