Lower temperatures and higher humidity should aid Glen Lake fire effort

Photo: BCWS Glen Lake wildfire from Sunday

Firefighters working on the line of the Glen Lake wildfire hope cooler temperatures and calmer winds will aid in their efforts Tuesday.

The fire, still eight kilometres east of Peachland, grew significantly during the day Monday. BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Evan Lizotte says the fire is now mapped at 763 hectares.

Much of that growth came on the eastern flank of the fire.

"It's going to be pretty much the same," Lizotte told Castanet News late Monday evening when talking about the attack plan for Tuesday.

"We do have helicopters bucketing that eastern flank and we've put in a line of retardant which will assist in slowing it down."

With the cooler weather and calmer winds overnight Monday, Lizotte wasn't expecting much movement.

"(Tuesday) will have a little less warmth and a little less wind so we are hoping to make some headway with the bucketing.

More evacuation alerts were put in place Monday evening by the Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre, the District of Summerland and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

Evacuation alerts include most of Peachland excluding Peachland Beach Avenue neighbourhoods and the downtown area. Alerts in the RDOS region include parts of Faulder and the north end of Summerland's Garnet Valley.

An interactive map of evacuation zones from the RDOS is here. A map of RDCO evacuation zones is here.

This story will be updated with the latest on the fire throughout the day.