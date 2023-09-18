Evacuation alerts expand at wildfire outside Peachland

UPDATE 12:30 p.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has expanded the evacuation alert area around the Glen Lake wildfire.

Emergency officials say they took the step due in anticipation of increased fire behaviour today due to weather.

Castanet reporter Cindy White, standing at an evacuation roadblock set up at the top of Princeton Avenue in Peachland, says the wind is blowing very hard.

The expanded evacuation alert area now now includes all areas east of the Brenda Forest Service Road starting at the 1.5 kilometre marker on the forest service road to Brenda Mines Road, all areas abutting the Peachland Forest Service Road between Brenda Mines Road and the Glen Lake Forest Service Road, and extending south to the boundary between the Regional District of Central Okanagan and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

The properties at 4900 Brenda Mines Road, 5875 Brenda Mines Road and Greata Creek Camp are also all on alert.

The rural nature of the area makes it challenging to provide detailed directions, so the public is asked to check the interactive evacuation map.

Anyone in the alert zone must be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice and be away from their property for an extended period of time.

Evacuation order areas remain unchanged.

Peachland fire chief Dennis Craig says municipal firefighters are supporting the BC Wildfire Service on structural protection.

“We're assisting with the protection of the cabins up in the Glen Lake area. We started that yesterday and we provide support again today there. We did provide a water tender yesterday to fill some water bladders up in that area as well,” Craig said.

“As far as our own community, we do have obviously some concerns with the fire — it is blowing towards the community, or behind the community. And we're not really sure what the weather is going to bring to us over the next several days — so we are preparing.”

Craig says fire crews are hopeful cooler temperatures will help slow the rapid growth of the fire that was seen Sunday when the blaze exploded from 10 hectares to 450 in the course of the day.

"Even with these winds, they said we are expecting a little bit less than the fire behaviour. But let's see what what Mother Nature has to say."

Photo: BCWS The Glen Lake wildfire on Sunday.

ORIGINAL 9:10 a.m.

The Glen Lake wildfire outside Peachland is still mapped at 450 hectares Monday morning.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Evan Lizotte says the agency is working alongside Peachland Fire Rescue to respond to the fire.

"The fire had helicopters bucketing throughout the day yesterday (Sunday) and bucketing operations will continue throughout the day today," Lizotte said.

"Heavy equipment is working on establishing a guard on the west end of the fire and structural protection operations will continue today as well."

The weather forecast for Monday is calling for slightly cooler and less windy conditions which should also help the firefighters.

"Yesterday was a very hot and windy day. Today shouldn't be as hot," Lizotte said, explaining they are expecting temperatures of 20 C with winds of 15 to 20 km/h, gusting 30 to 35 km/h.

"Yesterday, it was gusting 40 to 50 km/h. So it's still high enough winds where we're going to be challenged with it. But we're definitely going to be hitting it with the bucketing operations. That's the main goal."

Lizotte says crews are aiming to complete the fire guard on the west end of the fire and they hope the winds will remain favourable and continue to blow the fire away from Peachland.

BC Hydro has power infrastructure in the area but Lizotte believes it is not under an immediate threat.

"Not at this time, we are aware of it and we've been working with Peachland Fire and Rescue to to ensure that area is protected," Lizotte says.

Evacuation alerts and orders remain in place for a handful of recreational properties in the area.

According to the Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre, the evacuation order covers six recreational properties on Glen Lake FSR, including 5503 Glen Lake FSR, along with two recreational properties at the 15/16-kilometre marker of the Glen Lake FSR. Details on the evacuation orders and alerts are here.