BCWS plans to continue bucketing Glen Lake wildfire Monday

Photo: Contributed The Glen Lake wildfire visible Sunday night from the top of Princeton Road.

The Glen Lake wildfire outside Peachland is still mapped at 450 hectares Monday morning.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Evan Lizotte says the agency is working alongside Peachland Fire Rescue to respond to the fire.

"The fire had helicopters bucketing throughout the day yesterday (Sunday) and bucketing operations will continue throughout the day today," Lizotte said.

"Heavy equipment is working on establishing a guard on the west end of the fire and structural protection operations will continue today as well."

The weather forecast for Monday is calling for slightly cooler and less windy conditions which should also help the firefighters.

"Yesterday was a very hot and windy day. Today shouldn't be as hot," Lizotte said, explaining they are expecting temperatures of 20 C with winds of 15 to 20 km/h, gusting 30 to 35 km/h.

"Yesterday, it was gusting 40 to 50 km/h. So it's still high enough winds where we're going to be challenged with it. But we're definitely going to be hitting it with the bucketing operations. That's the main goal."

Lizotte says crews are aiming to complete the fire guard on the west end of the fire and they hope the winds will remain favourable and continue to blow the fire away from Peachland.

BC Hydro has power infrastructure in the area but Lizotte believes it is not under an immediate threat.

"Not at this time, we are aware of it and we've been working with Peachland Fire and Rescue to to ensure that area is protected," Lizotte says.

Evacuation alerts and orders remain in place for a handful of recreational properties in the area.

According to the Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre, the evacuation order covers six recreational properties on Glen Lake FSR, including 5503 Glen Lake FSR, along with two recreational properties at the 15/16-kilometre marker of the Glen Lake FSR. Details on the evacuation orders and alerts are here.