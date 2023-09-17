New wildfire sparked west of Peachland grows to 75 hectares, exhibiting Rank 5 fire behaviour

Photo: BCWS The new wildfire is burning west of Peachland.

UPDATE: 11:50 a.m.

The new wildfire burning west of Peachland is exhibiting Rank 5 behaviour, which involves "extremely vigorous" burning.

Fire crews are on scene at the Glen Lake wildfire, which is burning about 15 kilometres west of Peachland, and aerial resources are now hitting the fast-spreading blaze.

Fire information officer Shaelee Stearns said she isn't sure specifically what aerial resources are working on the fire Sunday morning, but noted she believes helicopters are in the area.

Five helicopters remain assigned to the nearby McDougall Creek fire, and in a Sunday morning update on that fire, the BCWS says "some resources may be utilized to assist in supporting new starts."

The BCWS says the new Glen Lake fire, which has grown to an estimated 75 hectares since it was first discovered Saturday night, is exhibiting Rank 3 to Rank 5 behaviour, on the six-point scale.

Rank 5 is defined as an "extremely vigorous surface fire or active crown fire" that includes an "organized crown fire front and moderate to long-range spotting and independent spot fire growth."

Firefighters have limited options when dealing with Rank 5 fire behaviour.

"Ground operations are often restricted to fighting the least active sections of the fire or conducting ground ignition operations from secure control lines with readily available escape routes and safety zones," the BCWS says in its general description of Rank 5 firefighting.

UPDATE: 10:25 a.m.

The new wildfire burning west of Peachland Sunday has now grown to an estimated 75 hectares in size, after it was first discovered Saturday evening.

Fire crews are on scene at the fire burning near Glen Lake, about 15 kilometres west of Peachland. As of Sunday morning, the BC Wildfire Service has an initial-attack crew a heavy-equipment team on site fighting the fire. BCWS says aerial resources will be used on the fire "if conditions allow."

Firefighters first responded to the new fire start Saturday night, when it was estimated at just 10 hectares.

"With the temperatures and the humidity and the forecasted wind, the growth is based on the current conditions that we have," said Fire Information Officer Shaelee Stearns.

"There has been that increase in activity this morning, so [that growth] is a combination of the elevated activity overnight and into this morning."

BCWS says the fire will be "highly visible to the surrounding communities" and to those travelling along Highway 97C.

Stearns says there are no buildings that are being immediately threatened by the fire.

UPDATE: 8:45 a.m.

Fire crews are on scene of the new wildfire burning west of Peachland this weekend.

BC Wildfire Service Information Officer Shaelee Stearns says crews first responded to the blaze near Glen Lake Saturday evening, but an initial attack crew and an officer have returned to the fire early Sunday morning. An initial attack crew contains three to five firefighters.

Additionally, a group of heavy equipment is also en route to assist.

The estimated 10-hectare fire was first discovered Saturday night, just after 6 p.m. Stearns says the fire is showing Rank 3 behaviour, which is described as a "moderately vigorous ground fire."

The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

While the province is coming to the tail-end of its worst wildfire season on record, the backcountry remains bone-dry due to the unprecedented drought B.C. is experiencing.

ORIGINAL: 6:35 a.m.

A new wildfire is burning in the backcountry west of Peachland.

According to the BC Wildfire Service map, the fire burning near Glen Lake, just outside of the Eneas Lake Provincial Park, was first discovered Saturday evening.

The fire was estimated to be about 10 hectares in size as of 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Little is known about the fire at this time, and it's not clear if BCWS crews have attended the scene.

The BCWS says it's believed to be human-caused. The fire is burning near the Glen Lake Forestry Service Road.

Conditions remain bone-dry in the forests across the Okanagan, as B.C. continues to experience its most significant drought on record.