New wildfire sparked near Glen Lake, west of Peachland

Photo: BCWS The new wildfire is burning west of Peachland.

A new wildfire is burning in the backcountry west of Peachland.

According to the BC Wildfire Service map, the fire burning near Glen Lake, just outside of the Eneas Lake Provincial Park, was first discovered Saturday evening.

The fire was estimated to be about 10 hectares in size as of 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Little is known about the fire at this time, and it's not clear if BCWS crews have attended the scene.

The BCWS says it's believed to be human-caused. The fire is burning near the Glen Lake Forestry Service Road.

Conditions remain bone-dry in the forests across the Okanagan, as B.C. continues to experience its most significant drought on record.