New mural approved for Peachland food bank exterior

Photo: District of Peachland

The building that houses the Peachland Food Bank and Wellness Centre will soon have a nice-looking mural to cover up the drab wall that now greets visitors.

Peachland council gave the Peachland Community Connects Society the go-ahead on Tuesday to paint the mural on Fourth Street Place. The society will pay artist Jean Bradbury $6,000 to create a mural featuring items that represent the two groups.

In September, the society held a murals festival and contracted professional artists to install three murals on privately owned businesses in downtown Peachland. This year, the society added a mural to the fire hall. All were well-received, council heard on Tuesday.

The food bank and wellness centre lease Fourth Street Place from the municipality.

There is no financial risk to the municipality, a report said.

Some councillors were concerned the mural won’t cover the entire wall. They were told that’s all the budget would allow.

However, a “base coat” of paint will go across the entire wall, council heard.