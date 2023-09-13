Peachland grants tax exemptions to a dozen community groups

Photo: Pat Bulmer Peachland's historic school building

Twelve organizations that do some good in the Peachland community will have their property taxes waived.

Council on Tuesday gave three readings to the tax exemption bylaw. Final approval will be granted at a future meeting.

Groups that offer recreation programs and facilities, programs for youth, seniors and people with special needs, or offer something of heritage, ecological or cultural value can apply for the exemptions, as can churches.

Tax exemptions were granted to: Peachland United Church; St. Margaret’s Anglican Church; Peachland Baptist Church; Peachland Wellness Centre and Peachland Food Bank, who share the Fourth Street Place building; Peachland Riding Club; Peachland Historic School; Peachland District Retirement Society; Maple Springs Bible Camp; Nature Trust of BC; Royal Canadian Legion; Okanagan Regional Library; and the Chamber of Commerce.

The exemptions total about $57,000 or less than one per cent of Peachland’s tax revenue, council was told.