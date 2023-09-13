Massive Peachland development strangled by highways requirements, says mayor

Photo: newmonaco.ca Proposed development site for 2,000-unit New Monaco project

Peachland’s mayor wants to meet with a pair of provincial cabinet ministers to see if there’s a way to resolve highway access issues that are holding up a major development.

The 2,000-unit New Monaco development, to be located on 125 acres of land between Highway 97 and Highway 97C on Peachland’s northern boundary, was approved by the municipality in 2014, but construction hasn’t started.

In a letter to Municipal Affairs Minister Anne Kang, Mayor Patrick Van Minsel says meeting the requirements of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, “make it financially challenging for the developer to initiate the project.”

“Peachland is aware of the recommended improvements to provincial roadways that would be required for the development, including tunnel access to the proposed site,” the mayor writes, “however, we wish to discuss an alternative approach with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.”

Van Minsel requests a meeting with Kang and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming and says proposals put forward by the municipality would be temporary, allowing the project to get underway. Full highway improvements would come as the project grows.

“We are trying to help New Monaco get better access to their land so they can start their project,” Van Minsel explained to council on Tuesday.