District of Peachland buying portable events stage

Photo: District of Peachland

A portable stage that might generate income for the municipality of Peachland will cost more than previously thought.

Peachland council agreed in March to buy a stage for about $110,000. It can be used for local musical and civic events and council at the time thought it might a popular rental item around the Valley.

Council heard on Tuesday, a planned purchase from an American company didn’t work out for a few reasons, but for about $65,000 more, Peachland can buy a more wind-resistant portable stage from a Canadian company.

In March, council was told the municipality had money to buy the stage without needing additional help from taxpayers. Now, council’s been told the additional $65,000 is also available without resorting to higher taxes.

Sale of the Heritage Park washroom building on Beach Avenue for $95,000 will cover the increased cost, explained Cory Labrecque, recreation manager.

Coun. Terry Condon, speaking by remotely by Zoom, said he doesn’t believe the stage might be a money-maker for the municipality, although he said it will become a community asset.

“I have no faith in the fact that we’ll get any kind of revenue from renting this anywhere, but I can see it being loaned out to community groups. There won’t be an income from it and it will spend 355 days in storage,” he said.

Coun. Alena Glasman, however, is still enthused about its revenue potential.

“Currently in the Okanagan, there are five of these units that are currently available for rent. As of last month, we are not able to get a rental of a stage until January of 2024. So I firmly believe and back the recreation department in this being a revenue income stream.”