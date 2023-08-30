Residents raise traffic concerns at Peachland public hearing

Photo: District of Peachland

More high-speed traffic on Princeton Avenue might be the result if a 22-unit subdivision is approved, Peachland council heard on Tuesday.

“I think you actually need to live on Princeton to understand the freeway it is already,” Sunny Waters told a public hearing, as she voiced concerns about a number of developments planned or now being built on the street.

Developers want to rezone a 2.1-acre property in the Lower Princeton area from rural residential 1 to multi-unit residential - medium density (RM-4). The zoning would allow up to 49 units.

“You’ve definitely not thought this through for the people who actually do reside on Princeton.” Waters complained. “Somebody is going to get killed. We’ve already had several accidents.”

Another speaker suggested approval of the project should include a covenant that limits the developer to the proposed 22 units, which would also include four secondary suites, or flex units in Peachland’s terminology.

Addressing concerns raised in a previous meeting about building heights, the developers told council the tallest building on the steep property would be just one metre above the height of the road.

But the second speaker insisted with rooftop patios, the three-storey buildings would actually be higher than shown in developers’ drawings.

Developers Geoff Hoffman and Robinson Puche told council their project at 4607 Princeton will offer smaller (1,700 square feet), affordable units.

They’ve also agreed to build and improve sidewalks in the area.

“We’re really just trying to give what we consider to be a high-end product at an affordable price,” said Hoffman.

Council will decide later whether to approve third reading for the rezoning bid.

A larger development close by on Princeton received final approval from council on Tuesday.

Forty-six units are planned on a 2.65-acre lot at 4641 Princeton that has now been rezoned to RM-4 Multi-Unit Residential – Medium Density