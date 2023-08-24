Desert Pines Road in Peachland to close next week

Photo: Contributed

Peachland's Desert Pines Road will be temporarily closed on August 30 and 31.

The closure of the road at 3922 Desert Pines is to connect a new home under construction to water service.

The Town of Peachland is asking residents and travellers to use Trepanier Bench Road to access properties below 3922 Desert Pines Road.

If people need to access the properties above this address, including Lever Court, Witt Place and Inglis Place, you can use the upper Desert Pines entrance located off Coldham Road.

Garbage and recycling collection will not be impacted by the closure.