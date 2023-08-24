218662
Peachland  

Desert Pines Road in Peachland to close next week

Road closure planned

- | Story: 443221

Peachland's Desert Pines Road will be temporarily closed on August 30 and 31.

The closure of the road at 3922 Desert Pines is to connect a new home under construction to water service.

The Town of Peachland is asking residents and travellers to use Trepanier Bench Road to access properties below 3922 Desert Pines Road.

If people need to access the properties above this address, including Lever Court, Witt Place and Inglis Place, you can use the upper Desert Pines entrance located off Coldham Road.

Garbage and recycling collection will not be impacted by the closure.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Peachland News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
199701




Real Estate
4915457
145-1999 Highway 97 South
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$500,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


219479


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet


Kelowna SPCA >






TheTango.net
A little bit of nostalgia

A little bit of nostalgia

Galleries | August 24, 2023

Amanza Smith 'almost died' amid health scare

Showbiz | August 24, 2023

Mama dog intervenes

Must Watch | August 24, 2023

Funny tricks

Must Watch | August 24, 2023

Celebs then and now

Galleries | August 24, 2023


Peachland Quick Links District of Peachland
Central Okanagan Regional District
Peachland Discussion Forum
Interior Health
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Peachland Visitor Centre
Peachland Real Estate
Peachland Rentals
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada