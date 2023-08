Photo: BCWS

A new spot fire discovered Tuesday evening west of Peachland is already under control.

The BC Wildfire Service website shows a new fire start south of the Okanagan Connector, between Banker and Eneas Lakes Provincial Park.

The fire was discovered about 5 p.m. and as of 9:30 last night was deemed under control.

It's spot sized at 0.009 of a hectare.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.