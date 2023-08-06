214981
Peachland  

Okanagan Connector reopens after late night crash

Connector open after crash

UPDATE 8:10 a.m.

The Okanagan Connector has reopened.

Highway 97C was closed for several hours early Sunday morning due to a serious crash between MacKinnon Road and Trepanier Road.

ORIGINAL 6:23 a.m.

Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector, has been closed for several hours just outside West Kelowna.

Multiple tips to Castanet report that there was a serious accident along the highway near Trepanier Road.

DriveBC says Highway 97C is closed in both directions between MacKinnon Road and Trepanier Road and assessment is in progress.

