Okanagan Connector reopens after late night crash

UPDATE 8:10 a.m.
The Okanagan Connector has reopened.
Highway 97C was closed for several hours early Sunday morning due to a serious crash between MacKinnon Road and Trepanier Road.
?CLEAR - #BCHwy97C - Now OPEN in both directions after an earlier vehicle incident at Trepanier Rd.— DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 6, 2023
All lanes available.
Thank you for your patience. #Peachland #Kelowna #Merritt https://t.co/lJTZHTt4n1
ORIGINAL 6:23 a.m.
Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector, has been closed for several hours just outside West Kelowna.
Multiple tips to Castanet report that there was a serious accident along the highway near Trepanier Road.
DriveBC says Highway 97C is closed in both directions between MacKinnon Road and Trepanier Road and assessment is in progress.
?REMINDER - #BCHwy97C Closed in both directions due to vehicle incident at Trepanier Rd. Assessment in progress. https://t.co/EaBCJ5Ympt #Peachland #Kelowna #Merritt— DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 6, 2023