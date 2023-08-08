Residents invited to workshop with UBCO researchers studying Peachland Creek

Photo: UBCO Watershed Ecosystem Project Water testing on Peachland Creek.

Peachland residents are being offered a chance to share their thought with UBC Okanagan researchers looking into watershed scient and governance along the Peachland Creek.

The District of Peachland is go-hosting a workshop later this month. It will be centered on information sharing a building relationships and for residents to have meaningful discussions with Watershed Ecosystem Project researchers to learn more about what they’re doing.

The researchers have been studying hydrology, urban water, fish, syilx knowledge, integrated modeling, and governance.

The free workshop takes place at the Peachland Community Centre (4450 6 Street) on Monday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants are being asked to register in advance here. Lunch and light refreshments will be provided.