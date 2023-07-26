Power back on to 28 properties in Trepanier

Photo: BC Hydro A power outage Wednesday affected 28 customers in the Trepanier area.

UPDATE 9:25 p.m.

Electricity has now been restored to the 28 affected properties in the Trepanier Bench Road area.

BC Hydro reports that the lights came back shortly before 9:00 p.m.

A bird coming in contact with a power line is being blamed for causing the outage.



ORIGINAL 8:35 p.m.

BC Hydro has dispatched a crew to investigate a power outage affecting a small section of Peachland.

The power company reports that electricity was knocked out to 28 customers in the area of Trepanier Bench Road around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The affected properties are northeast of Coldham Road, west of Trepanier Bench Road and south of Dryden Road.

A crew is expected to arrive on the scene at about 9:20 p.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.