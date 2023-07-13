Survivors thank paramedics who helped them after Christmas Eve Ebus crash

Photo: Vesper (L to R) Dave (Peachland paramedic) Vesper, Betty, Aaron (paramedic), Dave and dog Whiskey.

One of the survivors of the tragic bus crash on the Okanagan Connector Christmas Eve is thanking his lucky stars and the paramedics who helped save him and his sister.

"I wish I didn't know them because, if I didn't know them I wouldn't have been in the situation I was. But we're just super thankful for the job that they do."

Vesper, who didn't want to provide the last name for himself and his sister, says his recovery has been hard but he wanted to do something special to say thank you for the help they received on one of the worst nights of their lives.

The Ebus crash on Dec. 24, 2022 claimed four lives and hurt 53 people, sending them to hospitals in Kelowna, Penticton and Merritt following the crash.

"It's been a very traumatic experience, I mean, unfortunately, I remember every detail of everything," Vesper said.

The University of British Columbia Okanagan student is 20-years-old and his sister Betty is 15. Vesper says the crash left them both injured and in a daze.

"It was very traumatizing to drive into the hospital with the injuries and what had just happened and what I just witnessed," Vesper said, explaining the paramedics kept him talking and helped take his mind off the traumatic events.

"Aaron (one of the paramedics) drove us safely in horrible road conditions from the site of the accident to Kelowna General Hospital. He kept us distracted from the pain we were in by talking all about his dog Whiskey and the adventures they go on when Aaron has days off," Vesper said.

The siblings are now back in good physical health and Vesper says they wanted to say thank you to the people who helped them on the worst night of their lives.

When they called the Peachland paramedics department they were pleasantly surprised when they were invited to meet everyone who helped.

"I've never needed an ambulance before. But I mean, on the worst night of my life, they were everything I could have wished for. I know the healthcare system is in crisis, but the care we received that night was beyond what I could have ever imagined," said Vesper.

The siblings are both moving on with their lives and meeting the people who helped save them is another step on the road to recovery.

"There's not much I can do other than kind of be positive about as much as I can keep living life. Two hundred days ago was the worst day of our lives, but these people made it a little better," says Vesper.

British Columbia's transport minister Rob Fleming has promised to release the results of the investigation into the cause of the fatal crash once it is concluded.