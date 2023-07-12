Peachland approves tweaks to zoning bylaws

Photo: District of Peachland Peachland Coun. Terry Condon

Peachland council on Tuesday approved a comprehensive zoning bylaw with only a minor objection.

“I’m going to support the recommendation, but I’m doing so holding my nose,” said Coun. Terry Condon. “There are a couple of things in there that I would much rather see provided with greater clarity,” he said, citing what he considered to be weak wording intended to protect Beach Avenue.

The proposed bylaw is a housekeeping bill. The housekeeping includes refined terminologies, new illustrations, improved formatting and a few corrections, Planning Director Darin Schaal told a public hearing last month.

More significant changes include incorporating FireSmart principles into new developments, increasing cash-in-lieu paid to the municipality when parking requirements aren’t met, and adding requirements for electric vehicle charging stations and deer-friendly fencing.

The bylaw will go to the Ministry of transportation and Infrastructure for approval, then return to council for adoption. It will come into effect 30 days after adoption. Schaal told council.