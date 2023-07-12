Peachland council supports restaurant's liquor licence

Photo: The Porto Peach / Facebook

Peachland council is supporting a new restaurant’s bid for a liquor licence.

The Porto Peach restaurant will open at 2nd Street and Beach Avenue downtown, next to the Edgewater pub, when it gets all its approvals. The Beach Avenue Café and Tapas Bar used to be at the site.

For some reason that seemed to have the new owners Claire Reeder and Stefan Pimenta perplexed, the food primary liquor licence wasn’t transferred to them and expired instead.

So they’ve had to apply to the BC Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for a new one.

Building occupancy is for 74 persons and hours of liquor service will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

At Tuesday's meeting when they voted to support the proposal, councillors asked a lot of questions about what foods and drinks were going to be served.