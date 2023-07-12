Peachland dam review delays downstream rezoning

Photo: District of Peachland

A rezoning application that would allow up to 14 townhouses to be built at the corner of Hardy Street and Highway 97 in Peachland, and causing municipal planners some grief, has been deferred.

Glen Duff of Westport Properties Group wants the old gas station location to be rezoned to RM4 – multi-unit residential medium density.

Municipal planners think a manufactured home park zoning would be more appropriate as the property is surrounded on two sides by a mobile home park. Hardy Street and Highway 97 also border the property.

While staff had concerns about the application, council in 2022 ordered planners to prepare a bylaw with the owner’s preferred zoning after approving first reading.

However, this time concerns about the property’s relation to the Peachland Lake dam scuttled the application -- for now.

The property is downstream from the dam, Planning Director Darin Schaal told council a major review of the dam is slated to take place this year.

Development so close to the dam could affect the review, Schaal explained.

He suggested council defer making a decision until the dam report is completed. Council agreed.