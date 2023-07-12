Council gives Peachland staffer ability to increase watering restrictions if he sees need

Photo: pixabay

Peachland’s director of operations has been given the authority to increase watering restrictions when he considers it necessary.

Peachland, like most of the Central Okanagan, is now on Stage 1 restrictions in which homeowners can turn their on their irrigation systems three times a week.

To go to Stage — twice a week — would require council approval.

Council decided Tuesday to give Shawn Grundy the authorization to make that call himself. Grundy said any further restrictions would still require council’s approval.

A move to Stage 2 is not imminent, but Grundy noted it has been dry out there.

“We’re not at the stage here in Peachland where we’re really worried yet. We have quite a bit left in our reservoir in Peachland Lake. We are in good shape. It is getting extremely dry. It’s an unusually dry year this year,” he said.