217120
216226
Peachland  

Council gives Peachland staffer ability to increase watering restrictions if he sees need

Peachland still at stage 1

Pat Bulmer - | Story: 436420

Peachland’s director of operations has been given the authority to increase watering restrictions when he considers it necessary.

Peachland, like most of the Central Okanagan, is now on Stage 1 restrictions in which homeowners can turn their on their irrigation systems three times a week.

To go to Stage — twice a week — would require council approval.

Council decided Tuesday to give Shawn Grundy the authorization to make that call himself. Grundy said any further restrictions would still require council’s approval.

A move to Stage 2 is not imminent, but Grundy noted it has been dry out there.

“We’re not at the stage here in Peachland where we’re really worried yet. We have quite a bit left in our reservoir in Peachland Lake. We are in good shape. It is getting extremely dry. It’s an unusually dry year this year,” he said.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Peachland News

217748