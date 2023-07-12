Peachland golf course proposal sent to public hearing

Photo: District of Peachland

A development plan for part of the old Ponderosa golf course property on Pincushion Mountain is ready to go to a public hearing.

Peachland council on Tuesday gave second reading to a rezoning proposal that would allow the Romspen Group to build a nine-hole golf course and 445-unit development on the southern portion of the property.

The proposed CD7 zone was fine-tuned after receiving first reading on April 18, council heard.

One of the revised provisions assures that golf course construction will be a priority. Romspen will build a nine-hole course on its property. When the northern part of the property is developed, that group will be expected to build the other nine holes.

Municipal officials in Peachland have heard repeatedly from the public that building the golf course is considered a priority. Council was also assured there has been plenty of consultation with owners of the northern property, which seemed to be a concern to some.

“We did ask that group to bring forward a plan, show us something that you want to do, and that’s where we left it, and we’re still waiting,” said Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.

Romspen, a large real-estate investment company, is proposing to build “The Pines at Ponderosa.”

Development at the site has been delayed for over a decade. A massive project with a golf course promoted by Greg Norman was announced in 2011. The existing golf course was shut down.

Since then, 69 of a proposed 2,100 housing units have been built. The property is now mostly divided between two owners. Romspen acquired its half in 2016.

A maximum of 1,020 units is now allowed under the zoning, not including secondary suites. To satisfy concerns of Central Okanagan Public Schools, the zone will limit density to 2,100 units, including secondary suites.

“I think everyone’s looking forward to Romspen getting going with the nine holes of golf and most of the town is holding out and hoping for the other nine holes to come to fruition,” said Coun. David Collins.

The public hearing hasn’t been scheduled yet.