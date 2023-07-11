Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance to host painting experience in the forest

Photo: Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance

The Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance (PWPA) is hosting an outdoor painting experience in the forest on Sunday.

The outdoor water colours workshop, led by local artist Frances Stocks, will give workshop participants the opportunity to advance their art-making skills while also experiencing nature and its inspiration.

En plein air is a time-honoured painting process and will be a focal point for the workshop, engaging participants in guided demonstrations using oil, acrylic and water colour paints.

“The forest is a busy place, with all kinds of life that we rarely see in our day-to-day environment. The forest provides a unique opportunity for artists to expand their imagination, and be inspired by the sounds, sights, and smells of the unique ecosystem in Peachland’s watershed," said PWPA event organizer Judy Wyper.

PWPA founder Taryn Skalbania says the Peachland watershed is home to the rare Northern Pygmy Owl, several species of rare plants, and that it's the place that makes water for the town and forest ecosystem.

"It has long been the mission of PWPA to advocate for source water protection, however you cannot protect what you do not love and you cannot love what you do not know," she continued.

The PWPA aims to invite residents outdoors into their back-country to open the flow to learning, knowing, loving and stewarding the watershed.

The workshop starts at 9:30 a.m. on July 16 at Greata Creek Camp, above Peachland, at kilometre eight on Headwaters Forest Service Road, and goes till 3 p.m.

Participants should bring their own art supplies and lunch, but refreshments and snacks will be provided by PWPA.

The event will take place rain or shine, and admission is by donation.

Art or painting experience is not necessary to participate, everyone is welcome.

Event details and directions are here.