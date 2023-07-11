Peachland, BC Housing nearly have deal to build seniors complex

Photo: District of Peachland Drawing of phase two of the Peachland Seniors' Support Society development.

Thorny issues that have threatened to derail a seniors housing building proposed in Peachland may be on the verge of being resolved, a public hearing heard on Monday.

BC Housing and the Peachland Seniors' Support Society are proposing to build a 73-unit complex on 6th Street behind a seniors building completed in 2019. The two buildings will be almost identical.

Peachland council gave zoning and official community plan amendments needed for the project to go ahead first and second readings in May, but attached conditions BC Housing appeared reluctant to accept.

The trickiest one was over parking. Council demanded the building include on-site parking. BC Housing says that would make the project uneconomical.

“We’re quite close,” Tylor Baker of BC Housing told the hearing about the parking negotiations.

BC Housing has proposed 5th Street be closed to provide parking the building requires. Peachland staff has urged council to keep the street public.

Parking spaces paid for by residents may be the answer.

“We anticipate that overall there will be enough spaces for everyone who wants a dedicated space to have one, subject to them paying a fee,” said PSSS President Keith Fielding.

The remaining spots would be public. BC Housing has promised to make several improvements to the small street, including a gain of 17 parking spots.

Council also insisted BC Housing pay half of the development cost charges the project would generate. Council would cover the rest. BC Housing previously said a deal on DCCs was contingent on it getting a parking break.

Peachland residents told council to make the deal happen.

A petition in favour of the complex had 76 signatures, including the signature of Coun. Randey Brophy, which meant he couldn’t sit at the council table for the hearing.

Council received six letters in advance of the hearing - four in support, one opposed and one concerned about the lack of solar panels, council heard.

Baker told council things like solar panels and EV chargers could be added to the project if funding is received. “We can look at those opportunities,” he said.

Ten people spoke at the hearing. Many were members of the housing society or residents of the existing building in favour of the proposal. Developer Vince Boyko raised concerns about special deals being made in this case that may not apply at other times.

Boyko and Bob Menzies, a resident of the existing building, argued about how many people in the current building actually come from Peachland.

Fielding said 86 per cent of the residents come from Peachland, returned to Peachland or have family in Peachland.

Another council condition was that Peachlanders be given priority for residency and the PSSS have sole decision-making power on who gets approved.

“We can confirm our society has final say on residency selection,” said Fielding, who told the hearing the first building has a 120-person waiting list.

While there was optimism a deal could be reached, Fielding noted negotiations will still be difficult.

“We have been given to understand that progress to this point should not be interpreted to mean plain sailing to project approval and that at third reading after the public hearing, council will debate whether the issues identified as outstanding have been satisfactorily resolved,” he said.

Fielding urged council to call a special meeting to deal with third reading soon so any conditions can be addressed sooner. The next regular council meeting, after one tonight, is scheduled for Aug. 29.

Baker warned Peachland has a lot to lose if the project doesn’t proceed.

“If the District of Peachland chooses to rescind its support for this project or significantly alter the terms of their support, over $26 million in federal and provincial grants and financing would be lost for this community.”

Menzies had similar but blunter sentiments: It would be unconscionable, unethical, and unacceptable for anything but to go ahead with this project.”

The independent-living building would offer a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. Twenty per cent of the units would be heavily subsidized and available to seniors on fixed incomes, 50 per cent would be set aside for rents geared to income. Thirty per cent would be at the low end of market rates, according to a PowerPoint presentation.