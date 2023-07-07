RDCO board votes down Upper Trepanier boat, RV storage yard

Photo: RDCO

The Regional District of Central Okanagan board has voted down a proposal for an RV and boat storage yard in the Upper Trepanier area just off Highway 97C.

The property owner proposed to use 1.5 acres of the 75-acre lot to operate a business storing up to 50 boats, RVs and sea cans. The area was previously used as storage by the Ministry of Transportation.

The temporary-use application, which would have expired in 2026, landed with a thud at the board table.

“I’ve got nothing from opposition from the residents, they’ve been phoning and emailing,” said Wayne Carson, Central Okanagan West director.

Carson said he felt the fire risk of the business, given that it is outside of fire protection, was unmanageable.

West Kelowna Coun. Stephen Johnston echoed those concerns, noting the storage yard would be operating at the “pinch point” for the Upper Trepanier neighbourhood.

Peachland mayor Patrick Van Minsel voted in opposition with complaints that area residents had not been given enough time to respond to the application.

The RDCO received 10 letters in opposition to the plan and none in support.

One of those was from Dan and Angie Braun, who operate Peachland RV and Storage next door.

“We’re working hard to ensure the long term survival of our business, however we still have significant vacancies year round for our RV sites and storage facilities. The approval of the [permit], thereby allowing a competing business to open at our doorstep, will put all of our efforts and funds invested, at risk,” they said in a letter.

West Kelowna mayor Gord Milsom pointed to Peachland RV and Storage operations and suggested there has never been any wildfire concerns related to it.

“There is a demand for storage, we all know that… I don’t see any downside at all,” Milsom said.

Van Minsel replied that he was not on the board when Peachland RV and Storage was approved and he would have never voted to support it.

The application ended up being defeated with only Milsom voting in support.

The same property had a campground proposed for it in June 2022 that the board rejected. That plan was brought back before the board two months ago but was withdrawn.

It is not known what the owners plan for the property will be moving forward, but the lot is in the process of being subdivided into three properties.