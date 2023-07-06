Beach day planned for displaced Ukrainians aims to help them connect

Photo: Cindy White Kelowna Stands With Ukraine is hosting a beach day in Peachland on July 8 for displaced Ukrainians living in the Okanagan.

It’s a chance to leave their cares behind, at least for a few hours. It’s also an opportunity to chat with others who are in a similar situation.

Kelowna Stands With Ukraine is hosting a beach day for displaced Ukrainians in the Central Okanagan this weekend.

“These people don’t really have a way to connect with each other, at least in person. A lot of times they are limited to the area they live in,” explains organizer Martyne Boutot. “So, this is an event where people will gather and ‘oh yeah, you are from Kyiv. I’m from Kyiv too.”

She says, especially for the children it’s a time to have fun, be together and make some new friends who speak their language.

Boutot says a team of more than a dozen volunteers have pulled together to put on the beach day, which takes place at Cousins Park in Peachland on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. It’s open to all Ukrainians, host families and Kelowna Stands With Ukraine volunteers.

Boutot expects about 150 people to attend. Participants are asked to register in advance to get a free hot dog and soft drink, and for a chance to win a boat ride around Okanagan Lake.