Public hearing on contentious senior housing project in Peachland set for July 10

Photo: District of Peachland Proposed development

Peachland residents will get a chance to weigh in on a contentious seniors housing project July 10.

The project, a collaboration between BC Housing and the Peachland Seniors' Support Society, would see construction of a 72-unit complex on 6th Street behind a building completed four years ago.

However, the project has hit a snag.

A dispute between the municipality and BC Housing over parking and other zoning amendments has threatened to derail the project, with the provincial agency indicating the project is at risk if differences are not resolved soon.

Council did give first and second readings to the rezoning application in late May, setting the stage for the public hearing.

Members of the public are invited to attend the public hearing at the Peachland Community Centre starting at 5 p.m., or watch a live webcast on the district website.

Anyone wishing to make a written submission concerning the project must do so by 4 p.m. Friday, July 7.

Correspondence can be emailed to [email protected] or dropped off at the district off on Beach Avenue.

Each submission must include the authors name and address. Correspondence received prior to the cutoff are provided to council and posted on the district website.