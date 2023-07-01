Owners of Trepanier property seek permit for a storage facility

Photo: RDCO

Owners of property on Trepanier Road will be back before the RDCO board next week seeking to secure a temporary use permit for an outdoor storage facility.

The property, just off Highway 97C was the subject of two previous applications for a temporary use permit for a seasonal 40-site campground and outdoor storage facility for recreational vehicles.

The initial application in June of last year, which had support of RDCO staff, was defeated by the regional district board.

The board cited concerns about environmental issues, fire safety, community egress, public opposition and lack of servicing.

A second similar application two months ago, which did not have the support of staff, was withdrawn by the applicant.

This latest attempt, which does not include provisions for a campground, comes in place of the previously withdrawn application.

Unlike the previous applications which were strongly opposed by residents in the area, staff indicate no letters for either opposition or support have been received to date.

"It is the intent of the applicant to obtain approval and start the business in the proposed location under a temporary basis to explore whether a permanent remedy through submission and approval of an OCP amendment and rezoning application would be viable in the future," staff stated in its report to the board.

According to the application, the storage facility would be located on a 1.15 acre portion of the 5.2 acre property previously used by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for storage.

The area on the southern portion of the property is already fenced and includes existing access.

It would be used for the storage of trailers, recreational vehicles, boats and shipping containers.

A wildfire and hazard assessment submitted with the application indicates a moderate wildfire threat rating for the area where the proposal is located.

It suggests creating a 10-metre fuel modified space around all buildings, a 30-metre space around buildings for regular maintenance and removal of dead and unhealthy trees and other fire mitigation measures around the remainder of the property.

The RDCO board will review the application Thursday.